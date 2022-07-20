ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

The Meadow Fire: 65% Contained, 16.54 Acres, Two Structures Destroyed

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon, the Meadow Fire took off in a remote area of the hills east of Anderson Valley described as near the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Lone Tree Ridge Road. The fire burned quickly moving from grass into nearby timber in the hot afternoon...

mendofever.com

