‘What the hell?’: Hospitality Inn on Jacksonville’s Westside gives tenants 2 days notice to leave

Managers at an inn on the Westside are evicting residents, some of whom are getting just two days notice.

The Hospitality Inn on 103rd Street near Interstate 295 rented rooms to adults, and sometimes to families getting help from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The evictions are being attributed to the property being purchased by new owners.

The Hospitality Inn has been home to some of its residents for seven or more years, others for just a month. But since none of them have long-term leases, many of them will have to be out quickly.

“Two days, that’s not fair to nobody. That’s not fair,” said Marvette, who lives and works at the Hospitality Inn.

Employees whom we talked to say everyone who works at the Hospitality Inn is getting fired too.

“So I’ve been living here for about three months now. I’m a housekeeper that works here. Well, I was a housekeeper until today,” Marvette said.

Marvette got the news that she’s out of a job and a home while cleaning one of the inn’s rooms on Tuesday.

“They have new owners now and the new owners told them today that they didn’t need us no more. They just fired all of us today while we was working we got the news, ‘y’all done. Don’t come to work tomorrow,’” Marvette said.

The inn posted a letter on residents’ doors dated July 19, 2022 that said the following:

“To our guests at the Hospitality Inn 7071 103rd Street Jacksonville, FL 32210. Due to the sale of the hotels guests will not be able to renew a stay past this Thursday July 21 2022. For any questions please see the front desk 904-777-5700.”

“We’re gonna do what we gotta do, but it’s gonna be bad for some people here,” resident Angel Miller said.

For residents like Miller, it’s not clear when she’ll have to leave as she had paid for a week.

“Why would they not have told us this before we paid our rent yesterday?” Miller said.

We went to the office to find out, but they had no answers.

“So I just want to make sure there was no managers on staff or no one here today when these people were told they had to leave?” Action News Jax’s Kristen Rary asked.

We reached out to the listed owners, but were not able to get a hold of them.

“What was your immediate reaction?” Rary asked Marvette.

“What the hell?” Marvette answered.

People like Marvette, who pay by the day, need answers.

“Now we pay every day, it’s $88 a day, Fridays and Saturdays, we pay $125 a day,” she said.

Florida tenant law protects monthly and weekly renters but there is no protection for people like her.

“It’s a uncertainty, like where are we gonna go?” she asked.