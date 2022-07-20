25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, July 22 - 24

(Above) Matt Stone (@sunrisekayakfishing) uses his kayak to find and locate a bass bite regularly. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook is starting to see the bass set up in their summer patterns, making low light situations or fishing deep during the day your best shot at success. Three-waying a fresh scup, bunker, or eel on the reefs has been producing some nice fish, along with GT eels, which seem to work just about all the time. The bottom fishing has remained consistent, with plenty of sea bass and scup, along with some quality fluke for those that are putting the time in. Sea bass anglers should look to the lesser-known humps to find a better keeper to short ratio, and the same can be said for the fluke fishing. There has been plenty of small bait and Spanish mackerel around, which portends well for the upcoming hardtail season in a month or so. Also, Black Hall Outfitters is now a state certified weighing station for official, certified weights up to 1,000 pounds. Bring in your inshore and offshore catches!

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO