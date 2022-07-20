ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, July 22 - 24

By Joseph Tucci
trumbulltimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the state reaches temperatures into the 90s this weekend, many Nutmeggers will look to beat the heat any way they can, whether its by the ocean or at a splash pad. This weekend also features several events, including Stratford Blues on the Beach, as well as performances from musicians like...

www.trumbulltimes.com

Comments / 0

fox61.com

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Need something to do this weekend? You have options whether you're looking to head indoors due to the heat or if you love the sun and hotter temps. Plenty of events are happening around the state this weekend to enjoy with the entire family!. Running through...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: Sage-Allen Department Store, Hartford CT

This video is about the various buildings of Sage-Allen department store in Hartford, Connecticut. It first opened in 1889 at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets in a building previously occupied by the older dry goods store of Talcott & Post. In 1898, Sage-Allen erected its own building across the street, right next door to a building opened in 1894 by R. Ballerstein’s millinery store. Major expansions or alterations to Sage-Allen were opened in 1905, 1911, 1917, 1929 and 1967. The Hartford store closed in 1990.
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Who will be the first CT marijuana growers? A clearer picture begins to emerge

Connecticut is on the verge of giving the green light to some of the state’s first cannabis growers. This week the state Department of Consumer Protection, which is in charge of regulating the adult-use market, released the business names associated with the 16 social equity applicants who received initial approval for cultivator licenses.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Power mostly restored in CT after thunderstorms

Most of Connecticut had its power back on Friday morning following thunderstorms that passed through Connecticut Thursday afternoon. As of 6 a.m., Eversource reported just 35 outages statewide, including 15 outages in Plymouth and 13 in Kent. United Illuminating reported no outages in its coverage area. . Starting at around...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

A Rather Unusual Graveyard Sits at a Connecticut Hospital

The odd, the unusual, the unexplained. All of it is intriguing and cool stuff to me and I found a place in Middletown, Connecticut that fits all of those things and more. There is nothing quite like a cemetery and Connecticut is full of incredible, creepy, extremely old, and historic cemeteries. The Connecticut Valley Hospital Cemetery is one of them and a big thank you to "Mobile Instinct 2" on YouTube for the heads up about it. This guy travels around the world looking for oddities, abandoned places, movie locations, and scenic views. Wow, what a cool freaking job.
Daily Voice

Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

A severe round of storms knocked out power to thousands of Connecticut residents on Thursday afternoon, July 21. At 5 p.m., Eversource is reporting 2,245 without power statewide. The most outages are in Plymouth (473) and Watertown (246) in Litchfield County, Wolcott (255) in New Haven County, and Wethersfield (238),...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

First Lady Touches Down at Tweed

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Sunflower Sales at Buttonwood Farm to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Starting this weekend, you can experience beautiful blooming sunflowers and help make dreams come true for some local children. From July 23 to July 31, Buttonwood Farm is holding its 18th Sunflower for Wishes fundraiser and 100% of the proceeds from sunflower sales are going to the Make-A-Wish foundation to better the lives of children with critical illnesses.
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH

Fire shreds electric bus in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A CT Transit electric bus caught fire in the parking lot of the department, according to Hamden Fire Department. The bus was powered by lithium batteries, leading firemen to use “copious” amounts of water to extinguish the flames, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Naples. The bus was unoccupied when it […]
HAMDEN, CT

