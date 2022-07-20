ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds (Jonathan Taylor Set Up To Win OPOY)

By Donnavan Smoot
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

We all know how this award is structured. The OPOY goes to the best non-QB that was snubbed from the MVP voting. However, there’s only a handful of skill position players that...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New England Patriots Have A Chance to Sign A Big FA

This offseason for the New England Patriots has been disappointing due to the lack of cap space. However, they have a big opportunity at RT Orlando Brown!. This offseason for the New England Patriots has been fairly disappointing due to the lack of cap space. However, the amount of cap space the Patriots had and still managed to accomplish can be considered impressive. Losing some key pieces this offseason in the secondary and offensive line has opened more cap space and has left room for speculation. NFL Insider Ian Rapport reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and RT Orlando Brown couldn’t come to an agreement during negotiations, and he’s expected to play on the franchise tag this season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Kyler Murray’s contract should insult Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray received a contract extension which made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. That passed Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is undeniably the better player, but timing is everything. Mahomes signed his contract years ago, and while the overall value far outweighs what Murray will earn, Kyler has a higher average annual value…for now.
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Packers: Lambeau Field plays host to first soccer match

Lambeau Field is usually home to Green Bay Packers football. The other kind of football came to Green Bay on Saturday night. In the same year that the Packers will travel to London to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lambeau played host to its first-ever soccer match. Despite the weather...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

268K+
Followers
509K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy