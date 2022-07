FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will continue to pump hot air into our region through the weekend. Humidity will stay somewhat low through tomorrow but increase once again by Saturday. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to near 90 and it could feel close to 100 at times especially on Saturday. There’s not much chance of rain, though there could be a few showers and storms late Saturday into early Sunday. Somewhat cooler air moves back to the region for early next week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO