Holidaymakers are still facing long waits to cross the Channel, while lorries remain backed up after a second day of travel chaos.Extra post-Brexit border checks and French authorities’ understaffing of checkpoints in Dover have been blamed for the hold-ups.Scenes of gridlocked roads and bumper-to-bumper cars seen on Friday were repeated on Saturday as thousands of travellers endured lengthy queues and some lorry drivers saw waits of more than 18 hours.It comes during one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales have broken up for summer.Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership hopeful...

TRAVEL ・ 11 HOURS AGO