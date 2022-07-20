ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia’s Coolest Concert Venue

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PUNx_0gmLhBAQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Georgia? According to Stacker , Fox Theatre in Atlanta takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

With its iconic marquee and its history as a movie palace in the 1920s, the Fox boasts architecture inspired by the Far East and has become a legendary concert venue. Elvis Presley played there in 1956; the Rolling Stones played as the Cockroaches to test an album in 1978; and in 2016, Prince performed at the Fox Theatre in what would be his final performance. After opening on Christmas in 1929, the impressive theater has withstood fire, near closure, and bankruptcy yet continues to impress audiences with its grandeur and musical acts.

Comments / 0

Related
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Famous Band From Georgia

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?. Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They...
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is Georgia's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Georgia. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Northeast corner of the state.
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is Georgia's Most Popular Junk Food

What is the first product that comes to mind when you think of a junk food? Is this your favorite junk food, or the one that you see advertised the most? Regardless of the singular junk food that comes to mind, there are many to choose from. The second that you enter most convenient stores, you are presented with isles and isles stocked full with these items. Wether you are team sweet or savory, the possibilities are endless. Each state has a junk food item that is purchased more frequently than all others.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is Georgia's Most Relaxing Vacation Spot

Georgia exudes slow, Southern charm. Something about it just makes you want to stop rushing through life and start enjoying the little moments that pass by. Wether it be the service, the weather, or the hospitality, adapting a Georgia state of mine helps to relax and soak it all in. There are a few locations throughout the state that are more relaxing than others, but only one is more relaxing than the rest.
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is Georgia’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Prince
WWPW Power 96.1

This Georgia's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Music Venues#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Live Music#Christmas#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Rolling Stones
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Georgia

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is Georgia’s Most Popular Cocktail

Everyone has a favorite cocktail, that one drink you can't help but order, no matter what bar you visit. Some believe a person's favorite cocktail says a lot about them. Are you sweet? A little spicy? Maybe even an old soul?. Likewise, a state's favorite cocktail can say a lot...
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Georgia

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WWPW Power 96.1

Georgia Man Dead After 'Bizarre' Group Kidnapping

An unusual kidnapping that occurred in Fayetteville County prevented multiple people from leaving their homes this morning when an entire subdivision was put on lockdown. According to WSB-TV, a man was supposedly kidnapped and killed by a group of people inside of a home off of Selwyn Street. Police are still not sure who called 911 to report the incident.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WATCH: 'Massive' Fire Consumes Georgia Apartment Building

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in DeKalb County early this morning and firefighters were immediately called to the scene. According to WSB-TV, the fire happened at the apartments located off of Lenox Park Circle in Brookhaven. Firefighters are still working to extinguish a few hot spots that are left over from the blaze.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
685
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy