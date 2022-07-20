ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex Machina,’ ‘A Most Violent Year,’ and More A24 Films to Stream on HBO Max in August

By Ryan O'Rourke
Cover picture for the articleHBO Max is adding both quality and quantity to its slate of movies this August. Screen Rant revealed that the streamer will introduce 28 films from the past decade from acclaimed film company A24 to its lineup at the start of next month. A24 and HBO have been tied at the...

Collider

First 'John Wick 4' Image Shows Keanu Reeves Returning in a Haze of Candles

The first image from Lionsgate's highly anticipated John Wick 4 has arrived. This first look at the film teases the return of Keanu Reeves's titular assassin in a stylized haze of candles and while it doesn't offer up any new information other than the fact that Wick is indeed coming, it's a gorgeous shot that highlights the style these films routinely bring. After some delays, the popular gun-fu franchise will return for the first of its two-part finale on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at 'Marvel Zombies' at 2022 SDCC

For the first time since 2019, Marvel Studios returned to the San Diego Comic-Con this year and brought with them an entire arsenal of images for fans to salivate over. Before commandeering the Hall H panel on Saturday evening, Marvel held a panel early on Friday July 22 to divulge exclusive information on all of their upcoming animation projects, including the long-anticipated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies.
COMICS
Collider

'The Orville: New Horizons' Starts Streaming on Disney+ in August

It looks like The Orville will soon be docking in a new platform, this according to an announcement made today during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Seth MacFarlane, the creator and lead actor in the show, made the announcement himself, in a panel moderated by Collider's own Steve Weintraub. All three seasons of The Orville will be available on Disney+ beginning August 10, 2022. However, the series will also remain on its current platform, Hulu, after its Disney+ debut.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Feature Shuri, Nakia and Okoye in Mourning

Amidst a slew of announcements for Phase 5 and beyond, Marvel put forth new images for their highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 smash hit will close the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. While the task of handling the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman may prove difficult, Coogler and the stars are taking the utmost care with this sequel if these images and the first trailer are any indication.
MOVIES
Collider

Classic Marvel Villain MODOK to Appear in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

As part of Marvel Studio’s explosive SDCC panel, we learned that fan-favorite villain MODOK is officially part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The highly-anticipated sequel also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, expected to be the main villain of the next MCU crossover, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
COMICS
Collider

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Teases Bill Murry, Kang the Conquerer, and More

During the absolutely packed Marvel Panel at SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave audiences a glimpse at what's to come in the MCU for the next decade. Collider was lucky enough to be in the audience and get a look at some of the exclusive trailers that won't be released online for some time. Feige, along with cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and director Peyton Reed, presented the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. The trailer featured some big surprises including Bill Murray making his MCU debut, and the return of M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) and Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel Movie Release Dates From 2023-2026 Revealed

During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed multiple new projects, setting an ambitious calendar of release dates for MCU movies going through 2026. This new calendar includes many untitled projects, kept under secrecy because most of them are scheduled for after “The Multiversal Saga,” Marvel Studios' new exciting crossover storyline, set to end in 2025.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Poster Pays Respect to Its Fallen King

Marvel is not one to keep fans of its Cinematic Universe in the dark for too long. However, the studio has stayed surprisingly mum when it comes to the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Aside from the occasional casting news and the reveal that Dominique Thorne would be making her debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in the movie, we don’t know much about the story and even our general assumption that tech genius Shuri (Letitia Wright) will lead the story has no official confirmation.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Release Date Set by Marvel

Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has earned his place among the pantheon of great directors. He combines arthouse creativity with mainstream entertainment in a way few filmmakers can. His noir-inspired films are known for their unconventional narrative structures, mind-bending plots and large-scale special effects. Nolan's best work is also intellectually ambitious, often grappling with weighty themes and complex characters. His current project, the biopic Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, is set to be released next year.
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel Legends Unveils New Figure of Hank "Beast" McCoy at SDCC

Fans of the X-Men know and love Hank McCoy, also known as Beast. Now, a new Marvel Legends figure brings us our favorite blue scientist! At the Hasbro Pulse San Diego Comic-Con reveal, we got to see a glimpse of the Beast figure and it should be a must-have for fans of the X-Men franchise. The X-Men Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Beast Action Figure is available for pre-order at 5PM ET today and includes Hank with two different expressions as well as some beakers and other science equipment because come on, what is Beast without his science-loving side?
COMICS
Collider

'Vampire Academy' Trailer Puts a New Spin on Richelle Meade's Popular Series

Back in the mid-aughts, millennial culture was split up into different factions which included novels about dystopian worlds, like The Hunger Games and Divergent, and of course vampires, like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. But there was another vampiric series that caught the interest of an entire generation: Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Sure, the series was adapted into Vampire Academy movie in 2014, which was met with seriously mixed opinions, but the anticipation has never been higher than it is right now for Peacock's adaptation of the series. Which is exactly why the upcoming series landed a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year.
MOVIES

