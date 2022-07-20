ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Tekken: Bloodline' Trailer Promises "Blood Will Be Shed" in Netflix Series

By Matt Villei
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for Netflix to air the King of Iron Fist Tournament as the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming 3D animated series Tekken: Bloodline. The new trailer for the adaptation of the popular 3D fighting game Tekken also confirmed the release date for the new series,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Ghosts' Season 1 Blooper Reel Features All the Paranormal On-Set Humor

As you probably know, CBS and Paramount+ couldn’t host a panel on their biggest and most popular shows without including a segment for Ghosts. The supernatural comedy quickly became a surprise hit, and the network’s highest rated sitcom in years. The show centers around a couple who inherits a mansion and decides to turn it into a B&B – but they get shocked after discovering the house is haunted to the brim with ghosts from several eras.
TV SERIES
Collider

First 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Footage Showcases Epic Battles and Stunts

During Prime Video's panel for The Wheel of Time: Origins, the series' showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the first footage from the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. In addition to sharing this sneak peek at the upcoming season, it was revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, igniting the excitement of fans around the world.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Wheel of Time: Origins' Returns Next Month, New Trailer Focuses on Lan Mandragoran

Prime Video's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time took the world by storm last year as it dove into the intricate and magic-filled world that the late Robert Jordan conjured up in his expansive novel series. Along with the series, Prime unveiled six animated shorts called The Wheel of Time: Origins which provided additional context to the tales being unfurled on-screen. The three-minute shorts were entitled "The Breaking of the World," "The Fall of Manetheren." "The Greatest Warder," "Saidar, Saidin, Stone," "The White Tower," and "An Ogier's Longing" and now, with today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got to see a glimpse behind the veil, as the creative team and a surprise guest came together to talk about the process.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Smith
Collider

First 'John Wick 4' Image Shows Keanu Reeves Returning in a Haze of Candles

The first image from Lionsgate's highly anticipated John Wick 4 has arrived. This first look at the film teases the return of Keanu Reeves's titular assassin in a stylized haze of candles and while it doesn't offer up any new information other than the fact that Wick is indeed coming, it's a gorgeous shot that highlights the style these films routinely bring. After some delays, the popular gun-fu franchise will return for the first of its two-part finale on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Release Date Set by Marvel

Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Video Game
Collider

'Blade': MCU's Vampire Hunter Sweeps Onto Screens in Fall 2023

The MCU is filled with monsters and creatures of all shapes and sizes, from inter-dimensional beings to faceless, winged animals that make perfect stuffed animals. The superhero universe has explored a number of possibilities when it comes to the things that haunt your nightmares — and now, they’re taking on vampires, with the help of their best vampire hunter. That’s right, Marvel Studios brought Blade to their Hall H presentation at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, revealing that the iconic vampire hunter will bring his particular brand of mayhem to theaters on November 3, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at 'Marvel Zombies' at 2022 SDCC

For the first time since 2019, Marvel Studios returned to the San Diego Comic-Con this year and brought with them an entire arsenal of images for fans to salivate over. Before commandeering the Hall H panel on Saturday evening, Marvel held a panel early on Friday July 22 to divulge exclusive information on all of their upcoming animation projects, including the long-anticipated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies.
COMICS
Collider

Iron Studios Reveals 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Wong Figure at SDCC

Iron Studios has revealed a statue of Sorcerer Supreme Wong during San Diego Comic-Con. The statue is inspired by Marvel Studios' latest release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and takes on the likeness of the actor Benedict Wong. “Here's a statue revealed on the 3rd day of the San Diego Comic Con!” the Iron studio said in their tweet. The statue takes a defensive stance complete with the franchise's signature crimson summoning circles. Wong is seen standing atop a crushed Gargantos, it seems.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

'Nope' Ending Explained: Everybody Wants To Be Famous

Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers. The latest highly anticipated film from acclaimed writer-director Jordan Peele, Nope, has finally been unleashed on the world and has proven to be one of his most intriguing yet. Much like Get Out and Us before it, it is a film that plays with genre in a multitude of ways that pack a lot of meaning. What sets it apart is how much it is built around and interested in the history of moviemaking itself. It shows that Peele is both hyper-aware of the history of the industry and skeptical about its impact. This creates a self-reflective quality that, while it is an enjoyable summer blockbuster, also brings a lot of depth to its narrative. On the surface, it is about a group of people caught up in a science fiction story with tinges of horror. When you look closer, you see it is a movie that is itself about the process of creating for an audience and what the impact of seeking spectacle has on the people involved. It is a rich and melancholic text that I am now about to completely spoil from beginning to end. Thus, either bookmark this to read later, or be prepared for everything to be revealed from here forward.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Posters Highlight Returning 'Next Generation' Crew

Paramount+ beamed down to San Diego Comic-Con with all of their Star Trek series, delivering exciting news about the future of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and most importantly the final season of Star Trek: Picard. Season 2 wrapped up the storylines of several fan-favorite newcomers, including Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), the newly minted Borg Queen Agnes (Alison Pill), Elnor (Evan Evagora), and Soji Asha (Isa Briones), as well as a fitting send off to the meddlesome legacy character Q (John de Lancie), who plagued both Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager with his wry humor and devious actions. With so many characters departing the series, Star Trek fans have been left to wonder: "What's next for Star Trek: Picard?"
TV SERIES
Collider

'Avengers: Kang Dynasty' Release Date Revealed at SDCC

During the Marvel Studios' panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Studio President Kevin Feige announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 was coming to an end soon. On its heels, convention-goers were given exclusive info on the entire Phase 5 slate, which is reportedly now, along with all of Phase 4, encompassed in The Multiverse Saga. One of the films announced was the fifth installment of the Avengers franchise, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and with that Marvel disclosed the official release date.
MOVIES
Collider

'Agatha: House of Harkness' Title Changes to 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' at Marvel SDCC Panel

One of the most anticipated events of SDCC has arrived as Marvel's panel got underway on Saturday. The cinematic giant opened up its list of announcements with a reveal of the rest of the Phase 4 and Phase 5 timelines respectively. Nestled in among the titles that will grace our screens in the near future was the not insignificant reveal that the upcoming Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness will now go under a different name. From now on, the show will go by the title Agatha: Coven of Chaos. More importantly, though, the series has set a release window for the Winter of 2023.
TV SERIES
Collider

Marvel Movie Release Dates From 2023-2026 Revealed

During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed multiple new projects, setting an ambitious calendar of release dates for MCU movies going through 2026. This new calendar includes many untitled projects, kept under secrecy because most of them are scheduled for after “The Multiversal Saga,” Marvel Studios' new exciting crossover storyline, set to end in 2025.
MOVIES
Collider

Celebrating 'Mrs. Miniver's 80th Anniversary: How a Movie Helped Win World War II

July 22nd marks the 80th anniversary of William Wyler’s wartime drama, Mrs. Miniver, a film based on the novel and newspaper columns of English author, Jan Struther. Although the film went on to win six Academy Awards and cement the reputation of its stars Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon, there was far more than celebrity status at stake during its 1942 release. As an example of artistic propaganda, a film that drives home a message while maintaining creative credibility, it remains second to none.
MOVIES
Collider

‘DI4RIES’: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Middle school, although embarrassing, has its memorable moments. From first crushes to awkward kisses, it’s also a wonderful time to navigate the early years of teenagehood. But life can be hard sometimes, even when you’re on the brink of thirteen. DI4RIES is an Italian series on Netflix that focuses on the lives of eight different kids in the Galileo Galilei Middle School. The teen show is brought to you by Alessandro Celli and written by Mariano Di Nardo, Simona Ercolani, and Angelo Pastore. Produced by Stand By Me, DI4RIES comes from the same minds behind shows like I Cavalieri di Castelcorvo and Sara e Marti.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and 'Lower Decks' Announce Crossover Episode

During Paramount+'s massive Star Trek panel in San Diego Comic-Con's enormous Hall H, it was revealed that the cast of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will be colliding with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in a major crossover event. Anson Mount revealed the news after Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed the panel, sharing that Ensign Beckett Mariner (Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Quaid) would be appearing in Season 2 of Strange New Worlds—and not in animated form!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy