'Tekken: Bloodline' Trailer Promises "Blood Will Be Shed" in Netflix Series

Paramount+ beamed down to San Diego Comic-Con with all of their Star Trek series, delivering exciting news about the future of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and most importantly the final season of Star Trek: Picard. Season 2 wrapped up the storylines of several fan-favorite newcomers, including Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), the newly minted Borg Queen Agnes (Alison Pill), Elnor (Evan Evagora), and Soji Asha (Isa Briones), as well as a fitting send off to the meddlesome legacy character Q (John de Lancie), who plagued both Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager with his wry humor and devious actions. With so many characters departing the series, Star Trek fans have been left to wonder: "What's next for Star Trek: Picard?"
