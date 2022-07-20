Rosedale driver flashes gun, causes crash; Royal Farms robbed in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, two individuals robbed the Royal Farms store located in the 2700-block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville (21234). The suspects stole cigarettes and then fled the scene.

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18, an individual pointed a firearm at another driver in the area of 66th Street at Route 40 in Rosedale (21237), causing a collision. The suspect is being sought.

At just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, a known individual robbed someone in the unit block of Saturn Court in Parkville (21234). The suspect was located and arrested.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Crime blotter posts are compiled from raw data from Baltimore County Police Department precinct feeds. Suspect descriptions are not included in these data feeds.

Photo via Unsplash

