Mini Carmageddon? 210 Freeway project to close westbound lanes for 126 hours

A multi-million dollar project begins Wednesday night that will leave commuters in the San Gabriel Valley without access to the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway for five days.

The 126-hour closure between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue is set to begin at 11 p.m. and continue until July 26 at 5 a.m.

Crews will be demolishing parts of the San Gabriel River Bridge and replacing two bridge hinges as part of the project.

Westbound motorists will be diverted to the eastbound side of the freeway, which will be converted to allow for three lanes of traffic in each direction.

Caltrans told drivers to expect “MAJOR DELAYS” in a tweet posted earlier .

“Add extra time into your commute, at least an hour,” said Eric Menjivar of Caltrans.

Commuters are being urged to use the 10 and 60 freeways as substitutes during the closure period.

The Metro Gold Line and Metrolink can also be used as a travel alternative.

A second shutdown for the eastbound side of the freeway is scheduled to take place Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

