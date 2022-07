Dendritic Dreams is a massive art installation coming to northern Nevada’s Burning Man festival, over Labor Day weekend. It is a playground with slides, swings, and over-sized climbable mushrooms with viewing platforms where attendees have 360-degree views of the entire festival below. It incorporates sweet little cottages where people can connect with each other over tea and drinks, while sheltering from the playa’s notorious dust storms. Dendritic Dreams will be among the largest installations at Burning Man in 2022. It might also be the most unique, because it incorporates so much of what makes Burning Man great, including impossibly high scenic platforms, next-level aerialist butterfly performances, secret immersive spaces, and parametric plywood sculpture.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO