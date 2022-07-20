ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Greater Cincinnati Water Works warns customers of potential scam

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xC0t_0gmLg6It00

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) customers are receiving scam calls and text messages demanding immediate payment of their bill, the company said in a press release.

"Scammers begin the call claiming they represent the utility, inform the customer their account is overdue, and the bill must be paid immediately or service will be disconnected," said company spokesperson Kevin Osborne.

The company said it will never demand payment and will always outline all payment options available to customers who are behind on their bill.

If you get a call or text from someone claiming to work with GCWW and aren't sure if it is a scam, the company said you should not give out any personal information, especially bank account information and credit/debit card numbers. The company also advised that you should hang up immediately if you feel uncomfortable.

GCWW will only contact you from the (513) 591-7700 number.

The company said state and local police are aware of the scam and that people can help stop the scammers by reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Customers can also report suspected scammers by clicking HERE.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

