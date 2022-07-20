ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Highest-paying Morgantown jobs for high school graduates

By Stacker
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iu8MB_0gmLfQf900
Stacker image.

(Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Morgantown, WV using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PTx2_0gmLfQf900

1 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#50. Social and human service assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,090

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Employment: 399,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($55,360)

— Danbury, CT ($54,870)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8RR4_0gmLfQf900

2 / 50Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#49. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,530

– #458 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsLl4_0gmLfQf900

3 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#48. Public safety telecommunicators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,970

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwCpK_0gmLfQf900

4 / 50G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#47. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,020

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Employment: 1,850,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,730)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($54,450)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NysPH_0gmLfQf900

5 / 50Hunter Bliss Images // Shutterstock

#46. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,960

– Employment: 116,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eastern Utah nonmetropolitan area ($69,070)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($61,970)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejBkk_0gmLfQf900

6 / 50Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#45. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,490

– #446 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qa2hX_0gmLfQf900

7 / 50Canva

#44. Medical equipment preparers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,710

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,070

– Employment: 56,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,170)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($66,150)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5tQn_0gmLfQf900

8 / 50Canva

#43. Automotive body and related repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,810

– #471 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIiWc_0gmLfQf900

9 / 50Lee Charlie // Shutterstock

#42. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,860

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1C0v_0gmLfQf900

10 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#41. New accounts clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,930

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,870

– Employment: 45,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($53,440)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQxZY_0gmLfQf900

11 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#40. Procurement clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,160

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($58,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPASy_0gmLfQf900

12 / 50Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#39. Community health workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,350

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,530)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($61,820)

13 / 50Sabel Blanco // Pexels

#38. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,890

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,650

– Employment: 248,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($69,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,140)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MJ4Z_0gmLfQf900

14 / 50Rob Kim // Getty Images

#37. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,060

– #447 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgvU2_0gmLfQf900

15 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#36. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,270

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUeQE_0gmLfQf900

16 / 50Pixabay

#35. Surveying and mapping technicians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,300

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhM32_0gmLfQf900

17 / 50Pxhere

#34. Maintenance workers, machinery

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $42,230

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJQeU_0gmLfQf900

18 / 50Kot500 // Shutterstock

#33. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,400

– #460 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRBVT_0gmLfQf900

19 / 50Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock

#32. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,190

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($84,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPAg3_0gmLfQf900

20 / 50Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#31. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,280

– #428 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKGzg_0gmLfQf900

21 / 50Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#30. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,290

– #389 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m15Cn_0gmLfQf900

22 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#29. Advertising sales agents

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,370

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0yY3_0gmLfQf900

23 / 50Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#28. Carpenters

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,470

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shMBY_0gmLfQf900

24 / 50welcomia // Shutterstock

#27. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,480

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNYBU_0gmLfQf900

25 / 50London Metropolitan Archives/Heritage Images // Getty Images

#26. Machinists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,810

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdAS5_0gmLfQf900

26 / 50G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,340

– #398 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNyH4_0gmLfQf900

27 / 50Pixabay

#24. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,390

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qao1h_0gmLfQf900

28 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Insurance sales agents

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,850

– #448 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNTpy_0gmLfQf900

29 / 50Pixabay

#22. Meter readers, utilities

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187mAy_0gmLfQf900

30 / 50Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#21. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,830

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgotB_0gmLfQf900

31 / 50Canva

#20. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,890

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGUSo_0gmLfQf900

32 / 50Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#19. Food service managers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,360

– #454 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2QHJ_0gmLfQf900

33 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#18. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,660

– #455 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UN1Iz_0gmLfQf900

34 / 50rlat // Shutterstock

#17. Postal service clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,570

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACpsg_0gmLfQf900

35 / 50Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#16. Electricians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,450

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FaCB_0gmLfQf900

36 / 50Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#15. Postal service mail carriers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,590

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWnmP_0gmLfQf900

37 / 50SritanaN // Shutterstock

#14. Industrial machinery mechanics

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJhK0_0gmLfQf900

38 / 50Canva

#13. Construction and building inspectors

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $55,960

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmVto_0gmLfQf900

39 / 50Bigflick // Shutterstock

#12. Correctional officers and jailers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $56,500

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfXyE_0gmLfQf900

40 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,060

– #492 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nezUn_0gmLfQf900

41 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#10. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,830

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTlGN_0gmLfQf900

42 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNcYl_0gmLfQf900

43 / 50DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#8. Chefs and head cooks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $65,490

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgwgS_0gmLfQf900

44 / 50Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#7. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $66,030

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317fJU_0gmLfQf900

45 / 50sculpies // Shutterstock

#6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $67,280

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

46 / 50Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $70,190

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ERP1_0gmLfQf900

47 / 50Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#4. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $71,610

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRPUd_0gmLfQf900

48 / 50Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#3. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $72,140

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdNJF_0gmLfQf900

49 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#2. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,930

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWfpA_0gmLfQf900

50 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $106,920

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

