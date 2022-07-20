Gaston County police searching for missing Lincolnton man last seen July 12

Quintin Lee Allen Roark (photo courtesy of the Gaston County Police Department)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County police are searching for a missing Lincolnton man who was last seen on July 12.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, 27-year-old Quintin Lee Allen Roark was reported missing by family members on July 14.

Police said Roark lives in the 100 block of Deaton Avenue in Lincolnton. He was last seen on July 12 in the area of Flat Rock Drive.

Roark is described as six feet tall and 170 pounds with thick brown hair and maybe a full beard.

Anyone who may have seen Roark or has any information about his disappearance is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.