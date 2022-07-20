ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

City of Alexandria Offers Cooling Centers in Response to Excessive Heat Forecast

Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGaIV_0gmLeH0300

The City of Alexandria is offering cooling centers to community members throughout the summer. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s on Thursday, July 21 and again Saturday through Monday. The hot temperatures, combined with humidity, will cause high heat index values.

Prolonged exposure to hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion, cramps, or in extreme cases, heat stroke. During extended heat waves, people are advised to stay indoors and limit their exposure to the sun; drink plenty of water, and wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

Alexandrians are also encouraged to check frequently with older adults and those who are vulnerable to the heat due to chronic conditions, including family, friends, and neighbors. Also, check on anyone who may be at risk or does not have access to air conditioning. If you see someone who may be experiencing distress due to the heat, please call 911. Be sure to keep pets indoors and provide them with plenty of fresh water.

Those in need of a place to cool off due to the hazardous weather forecast by the National Weather Service, should visit Alexandria’s website for updates on City facilities serving as cooling centers for the public. The hours of operation for cooling centers throughout the city may vary.

For additional information and safety tips, please visit Alexandria’s heat safety webpage.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Senior Public Information Officer Raytevia Evans, at raytevia.evans@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.5190.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3791.

