A historic run for Eastchester Little League came to an end on July 19, as Eastchester’s 12u softball team bowed out in the semifinal round of the New York State tournament with a 12-6 loss to Massapequa International. But even if the Eagles’ summer ended just shy of a trip to Williamsport, PA, the softball team provided no shortage of thrills for local fans over the last few weeks.

EASTCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO