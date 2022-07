Katherine Peretick was appointed to the Michigan Public Service Commission in 2021 for a term that expires in 2027. In that time, Michigan and other states are transitioning through a crucial moment for the energy and utility industries as hulking, centralized fossil fuel plants are displaced by clean energy technologies to cut greenhouse gas emissions.While Peretick says there is no cause for alarm over electricity shortages or rolling blackouts, she welcomes the increasing attention to the power grid and the need for careful planning during these changes. Peretick recently spoke with MiBiz about the MPSC’s role in ensuring residents and businesses aren’t unexpectedly left in the dark.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO