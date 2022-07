Australian Olympian Isaac Cooper has shed some light on why he won’t be racing at the Commonwealth Games next week. Cooper, an 18-year-old who made the final of the men’s 50 backstroke at the World Championships last month, was a favorite to win gold in both the 50 and 100 back at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, but was sent home from Australia’s pre-meet training camp earlier this week.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO