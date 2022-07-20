A group of athletes and coaches gathered at George Grace Field on July 13 hoping to spread their love of lacrosse to potential recruits. Buffalo Lacrosse Club, the fledgling team that hosted the clinic for boys and girls ages 6 to 18, brought along all of the equipment beginners might need, which is just lacrosse sticks and balls. Jeff Shelley, whom most of the athletes and other coaches point to as the man who got them involved in the game within the past five years, purchased those and padding — the equipment needed to play the sport competitively — to alleviate the financial burden for kids who want to play.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO