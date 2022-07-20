Business owners survey for Chamber Blue plan is live

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Chief Nursing Officer with Hutchinson Regional, Dr. Jonna Jenkins has worked in nursing at every level in her career in Austin, Texas. "I actually started my career as a patient care tech, working night shift while I put myself through nursing school," Jenkins said. "After graduation, I stayed on the same unit that I had worked as a patient care tech. It was a pulmonary renal unit, so lungs and kidneys. I did that for 13 years, became the night shift supervisor, flipped over to day shift, which was a big change, but real quickly, within a couple of months, took on the manager role of that unit and then advanced to the acute care director. I was over quite a few units and then took on the emergency department during that time. Right when COVID hit, I added the emergency department. I worked as the interim Chief Nursing Officer there and then as the Director of Clinical Operations."
Comments / 0