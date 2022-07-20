ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business owners survey for Chamber Blue plan is live

 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Business owners looking to save money on their employee's health insurance can go now to let Blue Cross and Blue Shield know of their interest in more information. "We knew that the actual survey link would be coming,"...

adastraradio.com

Long-time Hutchinson Bicycle Shop Undergoes Ownership Change

Hutchinson, Kan. – A nationally recognized Hutchinson business celebrating its centennial this year has changed ownership. Andrea and Tony Finlay recently purchased Harley’s Bicycles from Bob Updegraff. Updegraff has worked at Harley’s, considered a top 100 bike shop in the United States, since 1965 and has owned it since 1995.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. unemployment rate increases in June

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County inched up 3/10ths of one percent in June. According to figures released from the Department of Labor, the jobless rate in the county increased to 2.9%. The jobless rate for June of 2021 was 3.6%. There were 872 county residents out of work.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Great Bend closes 2 buildings as COVID increases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is taking precautions as the number of coronavirus cases begins to climb again. Great Bend City Hall and Great Bend Front Door Water Utility Building are closed to the public. People can call City Hall, but walk-in visitors are not allowed.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Overdue help: Hutchinson Public Library permanently waiving late book fines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting August 1, there are no more fines just for bringing a book back late at the Hutchinson Public Library. "We're getting rid of fines that people might currently have, overdue fines," said Gregg Wamsley with the library. "We won't be charging overdue fines going forward. That doesn't mean there are zero fees. For example, if you damaged a book or you lost a book or something like that, we're still going to charge for that, because we have to replace it. We do have a couple of other things that we will continue to charge overdues for. Mainly our hotspots that we check out and for interlibrary loan items, because those are items that other libraries have loaned to us. We collect overdue fines on that. But, for anything that's a Hutchinson Public Library book, CD, DVD, whatever, there will be no more overdue fines."
HUTCHINSON, KS
pfonline.com

Valence Wichita Receives Processing Approvals for Military Aircraft

Valence Surface Technologies (Los Angeles, California) recently received a number of new processing approvals to support the F-16 and F-22 military aircraft programs at its location in Wichita, Kansas. These additions bring the total process code approvals at the company’s Kansas location to forty-nine unique capability approvals. Obtaining these...
WICHITA, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Custom harvest reunion draws large crowd and exceeds expectations

By Raegan Neufeld INMAN—Although the harvest run stopped in 2010 for Neufeld Harvesting and in 2002 for Balzer Harvesting, the impact and legacy of both businesses continues on today. Some joined by their spouses, former employees of the Neufelds and Balzers gathered at the Inman Community Building on July 15 and 16 for the […]
INMAN, KS
Hutch Post

Jenkins: Here to 'work for the workers'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Chief Nursing Officer with Hutchinson Regional, Dr. Jonna Jenkins has worked in nursing at every level in her career in Austin, Texas. "I actually started my career as a patient care tech, working night shift while I put myself through nursing school," Jenkins said. "After graduation, I stayed on the same unit that I had worked as a patient care tech. It was a pulmonary renal unit, so lungs and kidneys. I did that for 13 years, became the night shift supervisor, flipped over to day shift, which was a big change, but real quickly, within a couple of months, took on the manager role of that unit and then advanced to the acute care director. I was over quite a few units and then took on the emergency department during that time. Right when COVID hit, I added the emergency department. I worked as the interim Chief Nursing Officer there and then as the Director of Clinical Operations."
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Business to build new headquarters along West Kellogg between Tyler and Maize Road

All States Home Improvement has been in business for three decades, but it hasn’t been in an especially visible spot. That’s about to change. The business currently is in 10,000 square feet at 776 N. West St. but soon will start construction on a new 20,000-square-foot building on the frontage road on the north side of West Kellogg between Tyler and Maize Road. That’s across from Tractor Supply.
MAIZE, KS
Hutch Post

K-14 work will restrict traffic starting next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work crews will begin replacing guardrails on K-14 at South Hutchinson next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation project, just south of U.S. 50 on K-14, is expected to begin Wednesday, July 27, and be completed around Aug. 31. During the project, traffic at times will...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Child care class offered by Reno Co. Health Dept.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a child care provider. The class will be held via the Teams app on Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling Jeanette at 620-694-2900. The cost to attend this adult-only class is $20.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Fundraisers planned for Wichita police officer battling cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local non-profit is supporting a Wichita police officer after his cancer diagnosis. Officer Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran and K-9 handler, was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that has now spread to his liver. Back in 2017, he lost his K-9 partner “Rooster” while trying...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Summer meal programs ending

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The summer meal program for Hutchinson USD 308 has ended for the summer. The last meals were served Friday. Two area school districts will run their programs through the end of next week. Meals will be served at Nickerson Elementary School for students in USD 309 until July 28 and at South Hutchinson Elementary School until July 29.
HUTCHINSON, KS
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Psst, did you hear what she’s making?

Let’s say your organization prohibits employees from discussing wages or work schedules. And let’s say one of your employees just trampled all over that rule. Would you reprimand said person? Or eliminate the prohibition? Turns out that if you carried out the first option, you might soon find yourself in hot water.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

AAA: Gas prices moderating as demand erodes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices are moderating somewhat, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas, as the statewide average as of Saturday was $4.11. Reno County is within a penny of the state average, depending on where you go. "That's down significantly recently, as you've probably noticed," Steward said....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson fire chief and local legislator appointed to Wildfire Task Force

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson state legislator Jason Probst and Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer have been named as part of a new Wildfire Task Force. The newly-formed group will meet to create recommendations for how Kansas communities can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires. The task force met for the first time Wednesday over Zoom.
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

