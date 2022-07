Twenty-four is a little old for starting your first real band, especially when you’ve got a gig a lot of people would kill for. By the end of summer 2001, Gerard Way was fresh off a DC Comics internship, interning at an animation studio across the river from New York City and on the verge of pitching his own series to Cartoon Network. On the morning of Sept. 11, Gerard was prepping to introduce The Breakfast Monkey in a meeting later that day, while his little brother Mikey woke up from his 21st birthday. If Gerard’s meeting went well, reps from Cartoon Network were supposed to fly into the city for a bigger meeting the next week. None of that happened.

