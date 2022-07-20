ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

Grass fire quickly spreads to garage

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wmm6w_0gmLcgwW00
IFFD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - At 4:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire that initially came in as an outside fire at the 1400 block of Ashment Avenue in Idaho Falls. T

he address was later updated to the 1300 block of Elizabeth Circle, near the intersection of Ashment Avenue and Nixon Avenue, just west of the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI).

The reporting party told Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communication Officers (dispatchers) that there was a fire in some grass that was quickly spreading to garages located in an alleyway between apartment buildings. The call was upgraded to a structure fire, and additional fire apparatus were dispatched.

When firefighters arrived to the single story garage complex, the fire had spread to the middle garage located within the four-unit garage structure. The wind was pushing the fire north to the adjoining garage units, but firefighters were able to get the flames under control and extinguish the fire. IFFD requested officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department to respond to close Ashment Avenue and Nixon Avenue to block traffic and allow room for fire apparatus and personnel to work. Security from CEI also assisted by shutting down the Ashment Avenue entrance to the college as a safety precaution.

The renter of the unit told IFFD personnel that he was using a grinder near the garage when a spark accidentally caught the grass on fire. He made attempts to extinguish the fire, but the dry grass and wind made the fire spread quickly.

There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

Damages are estimated at approximately $120,000 for the structure and $40,000 for the contents inside the structure. While most of the fire was contained to the middle garage, there was either structural or smoke damage to each of the four garage units. IFFD's Fire Prevention and Investigation Division also responded to conduct a full fire investigation.

IFFD reminds the community to pay close attention when working with equipment to make sure the work is being done in a safe manner and at a location away from anything that can catch fire, especially during hot, dry and windy conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Bannock Highway shut down because of crash that sent one to hospital

POCATELLO — A busy south Pocatello road has been shut down because of a one-vehicle crash. The wreck involving a pickup truck occurred around 10:40 p.m. Friday on Bannock Highway just south of the South Valley Connector. As of 12:10 a.m. Saturday Bannock Highway remained shut down as tow crews attempted to remove the pickup truck, which overturned during the crash. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Crews respond to fire on I-15

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene with Idaho State Police to an outside fire on Interstate 15 at milepost 122. The post Crews respond to fire on I-15 appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Brush fire burning near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- Pocatello Valley Fire Department, BLM, and hotshot crews are on the scene of a brush fire that started overnight. The fire is burning just south of Pocatello in the Portneuf Gap and Blackrock area. It’s called the East Gap Fire and is currently estimated at over 300...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Garages#Fire Investigation#Accident#Idaho Falls#Iffd#Cei#The Ashment Avenue
eastidahonews.com

Ricocheting bullet grazes woman, man through vehicle windshield

REXBURG — At first, the Blattner family thought it was a rock that had launched through their vehicle’s windshield, grazing two adults in the vehicle. They later learned it was a bullet. Dallas Blattner and his family live near Arco. He said on June 15, he, along with...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deputies apprehend Idaho Falls IDOC facility walkaway

Bonneville County Deputies located Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) Re-Entry Center walk away inmate Tyrel Steven Petersen Wednesday afternoon after a short foot pursuit. After Petersen walked away from the Re-Entry Center in Idaho Falls Wednesday morning dispatch received a report just before 1pm that he was seen walking on S. Holmes south of 49th S. A Deputy checking the area located Petersen walking on S. 1st E. south of 97th S. and approached him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman airlifted to hospital after being ejected from minivan in crash that shut down East Idaho highway for hours

On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 7:37 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of State Highway 33 and Sagebrush Drive in Victor. A 38-year-old male from Harrah, Washington, was driving eastbound SH33 in a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a utility trailer. A vehicle in front of the Dodge stopped to make a left turn onto Sagebrush Drive. The Dodge swerved into the...
VICTOR, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Older Idahoans Are Now Turning To This Crime To Get By

Times are tough in Idaho. It's hot, houses are outrageously expensive, and traffic/gas prices have teamed up to make commuting a living hell. We get it. With the economy in a weird state of flux, many Americans are having a tough time getting by. Sometimes just keeping up with the bills can feel like an insurmountable task. So what's one to do?
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Fugitive arrested after lengthy multi-county pursuit in East Idaho, firing on officers

IDAHO FALLS — Early this morning, July 21, Idaho Falls Police Officers, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located Peter Lewis, a known fugitive who recently did not return to Bonneville County Jail after court order furlough. After a lengthy high-speed pursuit that ended in Madison County, Lewis was arrested on several warrants and new charges including Felony Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Felony Aggravated Assault after firing a 9mm weapon several times at pursuing officers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man accused of strangling a woman appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court this week after allegations that he tried to strangle a woman. Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was charged with attempted strangulation for allegedly attacking a woman at a park in Idaho Falls. In court on Tuesday, Gould and his lawyer argued for...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Routine maintenance on Alta roads could cause delays

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists who regularly use Lower Ski Hill and Alta North roads in Alta, Wyo., should plan for delays over the next few weeks to allow for surfacing improvements. Beginning Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22, brooming activities, and chip sealing will occur on Ski...
ALTA, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Work begins on Pocatello’s new town square

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Work has started on Pocatello's new town square. A groundbreaking was held Thursday morning. The Simplot Square Block in Historic Downtown Pocatello is getting a new look and a new name. "At Lookout we dream big and this is a really a dream come true. So...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy