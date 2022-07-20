Race To Become UK PM Down To The Final Two, Sunak And Truss
By Kate Holton, Elizabeth Piper
International Business Times
4 days ago
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss made the final two candidates on Wednesday to become Britain's next prime minister, kickstarting the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting among Conservative lawmakers, but it is...
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting on an ancient weapon more powerful than any of the missiles now being supplied by the United States and its European allies to Ukraine: time. Nearly five months since Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion that has devastated parts of Ukraine, Russia is hoping...
More than a thousand migrants arrived in Italy within a few hours while hundreds of others, rescued by humanitarian vessels, were waiting for a port to receive them, NGOs and authorities said Sunday. The influx -- while not unusual for the summer months -- this year comes as Italy gears...
Ukraine's defence ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow's troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities. The statement by the ministry's defence intelligence directorate was aimed at people in and around the southern...
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
Britain's spy chief said on Thursday he was skeptical that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei actually wants to revive a nuclear deal with world powers but said Tehran won't try to halt talks either. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, said he still...
Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian...
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the strike blatant "barbarism" showing Moscow...
Italy will keep sending arms to Ukraine and back Kyiv in its war against Russia if the conservative bloc wins a forthcoming national election, the head of the most popular party in the alliance has said. The far-right Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, has been one of the...
A rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore's attorney general, seeking the arrest of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the South Asian nation's decades-long civil war. The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said Rajapaksa committed grave breaches of...
Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the strikes on Odesa...
Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's attack...
Russia and Ukraine are due Friday to sign an elusive agreement designed to resume grain shipments across the Black Sea for the first time since the Kremlin's invasion in February. Here is what we know about the deal:. A joint command and control centre will be set up in Istanbul...
Kyiv and Moscow are set to sign a deal Friday in Istanbul to unblock grain exports and relieve a global food crisis, even as Russian forces launch deadly artillery barrages over east Ukraine. The first major accord between the warring sides -- brokered with the UN and Turkey -- was...
The United Nations expects a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month, two senior U.N. officials said on Friday. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed...
Ukraine said Friday it would only sign an agreement to unblock its grain exports with Turkey and the United Nations, shunning Russia, as delegations gathered in Istanbul to relieve a global food crisis. Moscow and Kyiv are expected later Friday to decide a mechanism to allow Ukraine to export its...
The European Commission gave Hungary a final month to address its concerns about the rule of law before asking European Union governments to suspend some of the funds Hungary is to get under the bloc's 2021-2027 budget. The new deadline is part of an EU process, called the "conditionality mechanism",...
French satellite company Eutelsat is poised to buy British rival OneWeb in a deal that could be announced as early as Monday, two sources close to the negotiations said on Sunday. OneWeb was valued at $3.4 billion in its most recent funding round, one of the sources said. Eutelsat already...
Australia's environment minister said on Friday she is considering an indigenous group's request to scrap a planned A$4.5 billion ($3.1 billion) fertiliser plant due to concerns about its potential impact on ancient indigenous rock art. Two members of the Murujuga indigenous group this week wrote the two-month-old Labor government asking...
