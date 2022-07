LCM (50m) Day 3 of the 2022 Italian Summer Championships continued in Ostia, with swimmers vying for the remaining spots on the European Championships roster for Italy. The women’s 200m back saw Federica Toma double up on her 100m back victory from last night. In the longer distance here in Ostia, the 20-year-old put up a mark of 2:09.76, edging out national record holder Margherita Panziera by just .23.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO