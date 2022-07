Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway will make his college commitment at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, allowing one school to have a huge boost to their 2024 recruiting class with the pickup of a pledge from one of the premier tight ends in the country. Galloway is the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 4 tight end in the Top247 rankings, and his list finalists includes Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan, and Ohio State. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end from Chillicothe, Ohio, took official visits to each of the schools. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball currently has LSU as the leader in Galloway's recruitment.

