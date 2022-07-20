Police seek suspect after man reportedly stabbed in the neck in downtown Bellingham

Lighthouse Mission staff treated a man who reportedly was stabbed in the neck Monday evening during a fight in downtown Bellingham and ran to Base Camp. Police are searching for the stabbing suspect.

Officers were called at approximately 7:27 p.m. Monday, July 18, for a report of a fight that ended in a stabbing in the 1500 block of North State Street, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Tuesday night.

Police learned that a 35-year-old man was bleeding from a stab wound to the neck, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, Murphy reported.

“There were several people around and interviewed by officers and detectives, and the case is still under investigation,” Murphy wrote, adding that no further details were available at this time.

The man was a former guest at Base Camp and ran to the low-barrier shelter on Cornwall Avenue, the Lighthouse Mission reported in a news release Tuesday evening, July 19, and that the man arrived bleeding from at least four stab wounds in his neck.

“Staff members took immediate action,” Lighthouse Mission Ministries President and CEO Hans Erchinger-Davis said in the release. “One staff member, who recently completed EMT training, put pressure on the wounds and another called the authorities.”

Erichinger-Davis said he is “so proud of our staff” for their quick thinking, which helped the man until police and the fire department arrived.