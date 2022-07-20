ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing hiker’s body found across river from where shoes were left, Oregon cops say

By Maddie Capron
 3 days ago
Christopher Smaka, a 53-year-old from Portland, was reported missing Tuesday, July 12, after he didn’t return from a hike. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

A missing hiker’s body was found across the river from where his shoes were left behind days earlier, Oregon deputies said.

Christopher Smaka, a 53-year-old from Portland, left Monday, July 11, to go on a hike in the Gordon Creek area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. He wasn’t planning to camp overnight, but he never came home.

The next day, deputies got a call reporting Smaka missing. Officials started looking for Smaka and found his car.

“On the riverbank, searchers located Smaka’s personal belongings, including his identification and a pair of shoes,” deputies said in a news release. “Ground searchers fanned out along the riverbank.”

More than two dozen people scoured the area for days, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Search and rescue crews didn’t find Smaka or any additional belongings.

On Thursday, July 14, officials suspended their search.

Days later, deputies received a 911 call from someone who reported seeing a body on the Sandy River.

On Monday, July 18, Smaka’s body was found and recovered, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Rescue crews … rafted to the location from Dodge Park to recover Mr. Smaka’s body, which was floating in a deep-pool section of the Sandy River -- across the river from where searchers had located Mr. Smaka’s belongings,” deputies said in a news release.

The body was taken to the county medical examiner’s office for official identification.

KOIN 6 News

Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 45th Homicide Is Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on the night of July 10th in the city’s 45th homicide and the third in five days. Officers found 42-year-old Jesse Woods dead at Northeast 12th and Prescott around 8:30pm. The shooter was at the scene when police arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVU FOX 2

Oregon dad of 3 fatally shot in 'unprovoked' road-rage incident reportedly involving windshield wiper fluid

An apparent road-rage incident in Polk County, Oregon, turned deadly last week when a driver fatally shot 45-year-old father Dennis Anderson. Anderson was driving with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury, along Highway 18 in the Van Duzer Corridor around 9 p.m. on July 13 when a car began following the couple, "with the driver behaving erratically, engaging dangerously and attempting to force Dennis and Brandy's vehicle off the road," according to a GoFundMe for Anderson's funeral expenses titled "Devoted dad, Dennis Anderson, killed. Help!"
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Missing woman found dead in Clackamas; investigation underway

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
CLACKAMAS, OR
KATU.com

Oaks Park closes early Friday because of 'unruly behavior'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oaks Park closed an hour early Friday night and canceled its Open Skate Session because of “unruly behavior and altercations” among several people, the park said on its Facebook page. “This behavior did not align with our mission, and was not the experience we...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

One Dead, One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Outside Canby

One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sconce Road south of Canby Saturday afternoon. Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a head-on traffic crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 8800 block of Sconce Road, near the intersection with Canby-Marquam Highway and the Smyrna United Church of Christ.
CANBY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Train strikes, kills woman in Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Washougal early Thursday morning, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said. They said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near 6th Street where it turns into Southeast Lechner Street, and D Street. A 65-year-old...
WASHOUGAL, WA
