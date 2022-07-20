ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 update 4.1.5: How to fix error code CAT

By Dave Aubrey
 3 days ago
Destiny 2 is one of the biggest online shooters in the world, and it helps that it’s totally free-to-play for players that are just getting started. If you want to dive right into the world of raiding and looting, you can do so without paying a penny. Though you will need to log into the game, of course.

Today error code CAT is plaguing dedicated Destiny 2 players as it’s preventing player from logging in and starting the game, which is particularly annoying. Luckily we’ve got the information you need to solve this issue and start playing again immediately, whether you’re an experienced player or brand new to the game.

How to fix Destiny 2 error code CAT

This is an unfortunately common error, because it pops up almost every time Destiny 2 has a new update, especially if you’re trying to play as soon as it’s available.

The short story is this: you need to update the game. Error code CAT crops up whenever your game version is different to the version on the game server, which happens whenever a game update is due. If you’ve booted up the game before prompting an update, then you will get error code CAT.

On PlayStation and Xbox consoles, you can close the game and then open the menu while highlighting the game icon, and check for updates.

On PC, you’ll need to locate the game in your launcher’s library (Steam or Microsoft Store, for most players), and then update it from the options menu.

Destiny 2 update 4.1.5 patch notes

The brand new update provides a bunch of new things to investigate. No new content, but experienced players will recognise the changes immediately. For example, Duality has seen tweaks, as have other raids.

But the biggest feature has to be the changes made to airborne combat. Penalties for firing while in the air have been reduced for all weapons, meaning you can be much more deadly while hopping and floating through the arenas and raids now.

For the full patch notes, check the official Bungie blog.

Written by GLHF.

#Destiny 2#Error Code#Game Store#Video Game#Cat
