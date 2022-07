In 2021, Alachua County had two football teams make deep postseason runs as Hawthorne was the Class 1A state runner-up and Buchholz advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals. Both schools have key games this season and highlight the top county Game-of-the-Week list with six contests total. Plus, Gainesville High — which won a district title and made the postseason last year — appears three times, with two of those games against their city rivals, showing the importance of rivalries in the area.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO