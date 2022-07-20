M2 MacBook Air struggles with heat, and we now know why

“While it may not be the knockout value that its predecessors were famous for, the Pixel 6a still delivers a lot of phone for not much money.”. The Google Pixel 6a has landed. It’s the smallest, lightest, and cheapest entry in the Pixel 6 family yet, and if you want that Google smartphone experience for under $500, it’s a really enticing package. Last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro signaled a major shift for Google’s smartphone strategy. With original designs, Google’s first in-house chipset, new cameras, and a bold software update with Android 12, the Pixel 6 duo marked a significant step forward for flagship Pixel phones. Fast-forward to mid-2022, and Google wants to do the same thing for its mid-tier lineup with the Pixel 6a.
Comments / 0