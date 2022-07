FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: Flint Community Schools has changed its mind on a mask mandate; masks will now only be recommended, not required. We hope that your summer break has been safe, relaxing and filled with new memories for your family. As we near the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, we want to remind you that the first day of school is in less than two weeks, on Wednesday, August 3. This is a half day for all scholars. To make sure our students start off on the right track, it is critical that they attend school all day, every day – especially the first day of the school year.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO