Sacramento, CA

2-year-old girl taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Sacramento, police say

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A 2-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento’s Robla neighborhood, police said, causing serious injuries.

The pedestrian incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way, just north of Interstate 80, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was contacted by officers, while the child was taken to the hospital by a private party with injuries described as “serious.”

“The child was later reported to be in stable condition,” Woo said Wednesday morning.

Traffic detectives are investigating but the driver was not believed to have been impaired, Woo said.

No arrests have been made.

