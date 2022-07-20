ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Park, OH

Where you can find a new script sign in Brook Park

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A new script sign is up in Brook Park .

You can find it in Brook Park’s central campus between the new amphitheater and gazebo off of Engle Rd. between Sylvia Dr. and Holland Rd.

The sign was installed Tuesday and is ready for the many photo ops to come.

Businessman Ray Park, the founder of Park Corporation, donated the money for the sign.

