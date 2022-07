PITTSBURGH, PA — Price Montgomery has been sentenced in federal court to life in prison plus 80 years after having been found guilty at trial of retaliation against a witness by murder for the killing of Tina Crawford, attempted murder to silence a witness for the shooting of Patsy Crawford, use of a firearm during a federal crime of violence, conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, and money laundering, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO