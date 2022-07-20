ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge changes name

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge is expanding and changing its name to Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana. For more than a hundred years, Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge has served Louisiana’s most vulnerable with a mission to reach and uplift all people. In 1921, they opened their doors...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

BREC brings back free community swim lessons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12. The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The values of openness -- and civility -- should be championed by libraries across Louisiana

In a conservative parish in a conservative state, the people of Livingston Parish don’t need to become a new front in America’s contentious culture wars. So while an occasionally heated discussion broke out, civility was preserved despite hot topics being broached at the traditionally sleepy meetings of the Livingston Parish Library’s board of control.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Grant, LA
Central, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish librarian who spoke against censorship of LGBTQ books may be fired Monday

A Lafayette Parish library branch manager who has spoken against censorship at board meetings may be in jeopardy of losing her job. The Library Board of Control is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday evening with an executive session to evaluate Library Director Danny Gillane, who was appointed director in June 2021, and to discuss and evaluate the employment of Cara Chance, the manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Community invited to Annual Pack the Sack Expo Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, and others are inviting the public to a day of games and activities this weekend. The Annual Pack the Sack Expo and Giveaway will be Saturday, July 23 at 9 a.m. The event will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$17.5M expansion of Denham Springs manufacturing facility to begin in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that a Denham Springs plant will be undergoing a $17.5 million expansion in August. According to Edwards, Bercen announced the expansion that will retain 55 jobs at the facility while creating eight new jobs with $75,000-year salaries. The expansion is estimated to bring in 23 indirect jobs, according to the Louisiana Economic Development.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Poverty#Charity
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville carbon capture acreage grows for Texas company

Denbury, a Texas exploration company, has signed a deal to lease about 18,000 acres in Assumption and St. James parishes for a future carbon sequestration project. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The land is about five miles from the company’s CO2 Green Pipeline near Donaldsonville. Company officials...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Restore Louisiana offers hurricane relief

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Local charities helping kids prepare for the new school year

BATON ROUGE - Schools are reopening in just a few short weeks, and more than 700 children in East Baton Rouge now have a new backpack and the basic essentials to go back to class thanks to the lending hands of local organizations. "I'mma miss them, but at the same...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
macaronikid.com

Back To School Events, Drives, and Giveaways in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Whether you are ready or not, it's Back to School season! Summer is quickly fading, and the first day of school will be here before you know it. As your family prepares for the 2022-2023 school year, South Baton Rouge Macaroni KID is here to help! School supplies are critical to helping students feel prepared to succeed so we have put together a list of all the events, supply drives and giveaways in and around Baton Rouge to help you get prepared for the upcoming school year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES 2023 LOUISIANA STATE TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (the Department) today announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year state-level winners. Brittany Bonnaffons of Hahnville High School in St. Charles Parish has been selected as the 2023 State Teacher of the Year and Dr. David Schexnaydre, Jr. of Harry M. Hurst Middle School in St. Charles Parish is the 2023 State Principal of the Year.
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Crunchy calamari and a 911 call: BR Classic lunch with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome

Lunch with the sitting mayor is bound to have its surprises, but my Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome turned out to be particularly eventful. At the three-minute mark of our sit-down at Tsunami (100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge), atop the Shaw Center for the Arts and overlooking the Mississippi River, I heard something off to my left a couple of tables over and I looked up to see a man in severe distress.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge groups to give away backpacks, school supplies at BRPD HQ

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local group will be giving away backpacks and school supplies at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters Saturday, July 23. GIVE 365 BR’s 5th Annual Back 2 School Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. School supplies, backpacks, and food will be given out to students. The BRPD Community Division and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will also host the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family, community, colleagues remember Honorable Pegram Mire

ASECENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Former Ascension Parish District Judge Pegram Mire leaves behind a major impact on the community and his family. For one man, Pegram Mire, making it count by serving others, that’s how he chose to spend his life. “If you didn’t know him, it was a shame,” said former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy