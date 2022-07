If you’ve been paying any attention at all to the automotive industry (and many other industries, at that) then you’re well aware that there are shortages going on. Vehicle shortages are an issue no matter which brand or model you’re shopping, and they’re not just happening in America. We’re here to talk about why vehicle shortages are happening, if they’re affecting us at Toyota of Orlando, and what they mean for you as a shopper!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO