LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car on its way to an emergency call. A trooper was dispatched to an emergency call in Livingston County shortly after 6 p.m. July 19, and was going south on Old U.S. 23 near the area of Grand River Avenue in a marked vehicle with its emergency lights on when a northbound vehicle making a left turn from the highway crossed into his path and crashed into the patrol car, according to Michigan State Police.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO