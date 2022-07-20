ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Block 52 development clears several hurdles

By Jeffrey Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OT1sV_0gmLT0pE00
Above is an artist’s rendering of the proposed development on Monticello’s Block 52. A mixed use of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments is being proposed by a North Dakota-based developer. Photo: City of Monticello

A key component of connecting the Mississippi River to downtown Monticello took a significant step forward Monday, July 11 when the Monticello City Council approved a final plat and development agreement that will result in the development of what is known as Block 52.

The highly visible block is bordered by Highway 25 to the east, Broadway Street to the south, Walnut Street to the west and River Street to the north.

The approved development agreement is with Deephaven Development, which intends to construct a 5-story multi-use development on Block 52 that would include a mixed use of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments.

The approval of the final development agreement is the last step in the land use approval process for the project, according to City of Monticello staff. On July 11 the Monticello City Council also approved a final stage planned unit development (PUD), and rezoning of Block 52 into a planned unit development.

The final plat is a legal document filed with the county after approval by the city council. The final plat does things like identifying property lines, rights-of-way, and easements of a property. The development agreement is a contract between the city and the developer that lays out the conditions of the development- in this case, Block 52.

The final stage PUD approved by the city council July 11 establishes the specific conditions on which the individual PUD rezoning permit will be based. The PUD redefines development within an already set zoning district. Block 52 is zoned as part of Monticello’s Central Community District.

Being rezoned to a PUD allows the city to put standards on the property regarding things like green space, parking, and pedestrian walkways that might not be possible under the standard Central Community District zoning, said Monticello’s consulting planner Steve Grittman.

As part of the agreements approved July 11 by the city council, there were29 conditions and a handful of sub-conditions that Deephaven Development needed to meet as part of the approval process.

The developers have made significant progress towards satisfying those conditions, which had led city staff to recommend approval of the agreements, Grittman said.

In response to a question from Council member Bill Fair, Mark Buchholz of Dale Buchholz Construction and Deephaven Development, who attended the July 11 meeting, said he didn’t anticipate impediments to meeting the conditions.

The items are intimately connected together, with one thing affecting another, and through working with city staff, meeting the conditions should be accomplished.

“I feel like its going to go from a ton to none,” Buchholz said.

After approval of the final plat, development agreement, final stage PUD and the rezoning of Block 52, Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said, “Grab your golden shovel,” referencing a future groundbreaking on the Block 52 property.

Before adjourning the meeting, Fair asked about demolition on the Block 52 site.

“If everything stays on track, what would you say is the date you start knocking things down?” Fair asked.

Buchholz noted that a recently received environmental assessment of the property required some work and a follow-up assessment. Buchholz said he didn’t expect it to take more than 30 days to receive the second assessment.

“We want to get going as quickly as possible,” Buchholz said, noting that even though its the middle of summer, the challenges presented by the upcoming winter conditions were on the mind of the developers.

Comments / 3

Related
Bring Me The News

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel. Courtesy of The Kubala Washatko Architects / Excelsior Planning Commission. For over a century, hotels in Excelsior, Minnesota were a place to go for a room with a view. Now, more than 60 years since the scenic lake community's last hotel closed, a longtime local landowner is...
EXCELSIOR, MN
kchkradio.net

Carver County announces sale of tax forfeited properties

(CHASKA HERALD) – The Carver County Board of Commissioners has approved the public sale of 16 tax-forfeited properties, the county announced. Fifteen of the properties are bare land while one property includes a three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,980 square-foot single-family home. The sale will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug....
northmetrotv.com

Local Decision 2022 – Anoka County Sheriff

In 2022, the following candidates will be on the primary ballot:. About the Candidate: I was born and raised in the City of Anoka. I have a four-year degree from Saint Cloud State University in criminal justice. I have been involved with law enforcement for 21 years—almost 19 years as a licensed police officer. I have worked undercover on narcotics and violent crimes for over three years. For the last ten years, I have served as a Use of Force Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and SWAT team member. I married my wife Kyleen almost 12 years and have three children. I am a deacon with Grace Baptist Church. My children participate in American Heritage Girls and Trail life USA and gymnastics. Our family loves to be outdoors, camping, four-wheel riding,gardening, and hunting in our free time.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
WJON

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Monticello, MN
Government
City
Monticello, MN
ccxmedia.org

Rostamo’s Bar and Grill in Crystal Demolished

A longtime Crystal tavern has met the wrecking ball in order to make way for a new medical clinic. Crews demolished the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill along County Road 81 in Crystal this week. The well-known gathering spot near the Crystal Airport had been around for decades, but...
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deephaven Development#City Of Monticello#Pud
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

1 dead after rollover crash on US 169 southbound

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — A driver is dead after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on highway 169 south near Elm Creek Parkway in Champlin. Police say the victim was hit by another car and caused it to veer off the road and roll on its roof. The crash took place between 117th Avenue North and 114th Avenue North just before 12:30 p.m.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
fox9.com

Cougar killed near Highway 13 in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Shakopee caught a rare wildlife sighting on camera after he spotted a cougar, but it was later found dead after being hit by a vehicle. Andrew Pastrana said he was driving home with his family when he saw a coyote roaming around. Then, he thought he saw another one nearby. He took a picture of the animal and got closer to it, only to realize it was actually a mountain lion.
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
183
Followers
191
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy