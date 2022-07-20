Block 52 development clears several hurdles

Above is an artist’s rendering of the proposed development on Monticello’s Block 52. A mixed use of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments is being proposed by a North Dakota-based developer. Photo: City of Monticello

A key component of connecting the Mississippi River to downtown Monticello took a significant step forward Monday, July 11 when the Monticello City Council approved a final plat and development agreement that will result in the development of what is known as Block 52.

The highly visible block is bordered by Highway 25 to the east, Broadway Street to the south, Walnut Street to the west and River Street to the north.

The approved development agreement is with Deephaven Development, which intends to construct a 5-story multi-use development on Block 52 that would include a mixed use of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments.

The approval of the final development agreement is the last step in the land use approval process for the project, according to City of Monticello staff. On July 11 the Monticello City Council also approved a final stage planned unit development (PUD), and rezoning of Block 52 into a planned unit development.

The final plat is a legal document filed with the county after approval by the city council. The final plat does things like identifying property lines, rights-of-way, and easements of a property. The development agreement is a contract between the city and the developer that lays out the conditions of the development- in this case, Block 52.

The final stage PUD approved by the city council July 11 establishes the specific conditions on which the individual PUD rezoning permit will be based. The PUD redefines development within an already set zoning district. Block 52 is zoned as part of Monticello’s Central Community District.

Being rezoned to a PUD allows the city to put standards on the property regarding things like green space, parking, and pedestrian walkways that might not be possible under the standard Central Community District zoning, said Monticello’s consulting planner Steve Grittman.

As part of the agreements approved July 11 by the city council, there were29 conditions and a handful of sub-conditions that Deephaven Development needed to meet as part of the approval process.

The developers have made significant progress towards satisfying those conditions, which had led city staff to recommend approval of the agreements, Grittman said.

In response to a question from Council member Bill Fair, Mark Buchholz of Dale Buchholz Construction and Deephaven Development, who attended the July 11 meeting, said he didn’t anticipate impediments to meeting the conditions.

The items are intimately connected together, with one thing affecting another, and through working with city staff, meeting the conditions should be accomplished.

“I feel like its going to go from a ton to none,” Buchholz said.

After approval of the final plat, development agreement, final stage PUD and the rezoning of Block 52, Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said, “Grab your golden shovel,” referencing a future groundbreaking on the Block 52 property.

Before adjourning the meeting, Fair asked about demolition on the Block 52 site.

“If everything stays on track, what would you say is the date you start knocking things down?” Fair asked.

Buchholz noted that a recently received environmental assessment of the property required some work and a follow-up assessment. Buchholz said he didn’t expect it to take more than 30 days to receive the second assessment.

“We want to get going as quickly as possible,” Buchholz said, noting that even though its the middle of summer, the challenges presented by the upcoming winter conditions were on the mind of the developers.