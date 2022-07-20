Darleen E. Johnson, 88, of Sioux Rapids

The 49th edition of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, gets underway this weekend. RAGBRAI gets started on Sunday in Sergeant Bluff. The first overnight stop will be in Ida Grove on Sunday night, and will pass through towns including Battle Creek on the way. The...
MEMORIAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas with Pastor John Mayer officiating. Military Rites by the Pocahontas American Legion. VISITATION: From 4 – 6 P.M., Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa. BURIAL:...
Funeral services for Daniel Ross, age 61 of Sac City will be Saturday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Rose Cemetery in...
The Casey's store at 825 Flindt Drive in Storm Lake has been closed today (Fri) due to an apparent fire. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown, although a Casey's representative described it as “nothing major.” It's unclear when the store will reopen.
An “Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates” business alliance event will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd from 8 to 9am in the Storm Lake High School Media Center. Participants are invited to learn about I-JAG, discuss how to help students in the community become future-ready, and find ways for Storm Lake United and the Storm Lake School District, as well as community members, to partner together to create lasting change.
The Storm Lake City Council this week approved a test wells contract. Storm Lake City Manager Keri Navratil said that in 2019, the Iowa DNR conducted a Water Supply Sanitary Survey which happens every three years, and the City is getting ready for another survey in August...(audio clip below) Preliminary...
A Battle Creek man was sentenced to prison this week in Buena Vista County District Court for multiple operating while intoxicated offenses. In late March, 51-year-old Donald Wilson pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated Third or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison.
Storm Lake's United Methodist Church is the recipient of a ten-thousand dollar “Equipping the Local Church Grant” from The Foundation for Evangelism. Storm Lake United Methodist Church was one of 31 grant proposals chosen for the 2022 inaugural grant cycle out of over 100 applicants. A total of 230-thousand dollars in grant funding was awarded to small and medium-sized churches or multiple churches working together.
Comments / 0