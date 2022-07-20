Darleen E. Johnson, 88, of Sioux Rapids

An “Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates” business alliance event will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd from 8 to 9am in the Storm Lake High School Media Center. Participants are invited to learn about I-JAG, discuss how to help students in the community become future-ready, and find ways for Storm Lake United and the Storm Lake School District, as well as community members, to partner together to create lasting change.

