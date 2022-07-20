ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake Police Department: Arrests for the week ending July 17, 2022

• Sheryl Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, for Probation Violation

• Jessica Johnson, 47 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

willmarradio.com

Dassel man dies in Meeker County Jail

(Litchfield, MN) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Eagan man accused of exploding a firework inside a movie theater last week. Prosecutors in Dakota County say the blast at the Emagine Movie Theater at 2055 Cliff Rd on July 12 injured at least two people, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained facial burns and a woman whose leg wounds collected debris and later became infected.
EAGAN, MN
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

Three Arrested in Connection to String of Waite Park Burglaries

WAITE PARK -- Three people were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that happened over the 4th of July weekend. Waite Park police say the incidents happened back on July 6th in the 1500 block of Graniteview Road and in the 500 block of Julep Road. Authorities say...
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Firearms from Shipments

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stealing multiple firearms from shipments destined for Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) businesses. Prosecutors said beginning in August 2021, law enforcement began receiving information about firearms thefts from shipments to FFLs. On March 9th, 2022 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted after 11 firearms were stolen from a recent shipment that was carried by XPO Logistics.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
fox9.com

Trinity Ottoson-Smith murder suspect indicted, bail raised to $2 million

(FOX 9) - A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident. D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW. A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE...
ANDOVER, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 18, 2022. July 11th: Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree-controlled substance; Kyle Francis Donlan, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - Wright Co. warrant - disorderly conduct; Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 28 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault; Gerard James Hinkemeyer, 31 of Princeton was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Peter Francis Johnson, 36 of Cannon Falls was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Roberto Manriquez Tapia, 34 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Jake Steven Mattson, 26 of Champlin was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - obstruct legal process; Tyler Dennis McCracken, 27 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Michael Craig Olchefski, 46 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault; Logan David Slack, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Fotini Anest West, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Trenton Roy Woller, 19 of Plymouth was arrested in Rockford - charge of domestic assault.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
