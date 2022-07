Phoenixville Public Library will host a “Power Stretching Class” with Dr. Bill Keenan of McCormick Chiropractic, on Monday, July 25, at 7:00 PM. Muscles attach to your bones, and the contracting and relaxing of these muscles is what moves the joints of the body. Stretching is a great way to help keep your joints healthy and moving properly. They help tone the body and promote proper posture. Come learn some basic stretches to help support and hold your body in proper alignment. Variations of stretches will also be demonstrated to adapt to all skill levels. Attendees should wear comfortable clothes. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/power-stretching or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO