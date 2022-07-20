Corvias Foundation Gathers 45 Scholars for Three-Day Orientation Supporting Academic, Professional and Community Service Student Growth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

Corvias Foundation, which has awarded more than $15M to more than 500 military dependents, honored its 45 current scholarship recipients, recent graduates and past scholars during a three-day orientation and awards celebration held July 15-17, 2022. The orientation, which focuses on academic, professional and service-oriented growth helps to prepare scholars for undergraduate and professional success. Corvias Foundation is a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005605/en/

Corvias Foundation scholarship alumnus, Sean Tolbert, shared words of wisdom with the scholarship recipients and graduates during the organization’s award brunch . (Photo: Business Wire)

“Corvias Foundation offers holistic support to our scholarship recipients,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “We endeavor to enrich our scholars’ experience throughout their journey – beyond the classroom – bringing them together to strengthen the special community they have built.”

The scholars were treated to a series of sessions led by national leadership and professional development speakers, such as Nancy Hunter Denney, a seven-time author and leadership trainer, and Dr. Jermaine Davis, a 10-time author, founder and CEO of Jermaine M. Davis Seminars & Workshops, Inc., a personal and professional development company. Topics included the importance of self-care and motivation, clarity of purpose and priorities rooted in a value system and the value of networking skills. Participants also engaged in team building activities, including scholar bingo, scavenger hunts and more.

After the orientation, the weekend culminated with an awards brunch where the three classes of scholars were recognized in addition to the three classes of graduates. Alumni speakers included Sean Tolbert, Kavon Sims and Amayah Edwards, each of whom provided wisdom for the attendees and their families.

“You have amazing people in your network,” said Tolbert during his speech. “Corvias scholars are creating sustainable agricultural solutions, advocating for human rights, fighting unjust policy, and we are creating space for individuals at every table imaginable- from the NFL to Frito-Lay. We are health care professionals, teachers, lawyers, social workers, businesswomen, engineers, and so much more. At the end of the day, we will always be military kids who have the unique perspective to understand the sacrifices United States service members and their families make to ensure this country is one that we have the power to change.”

Upon graduation, scholars enter the dedicated network of Corvias Foundation alumni, a lifelong community that aims to listen, learn, inspire others and contribute to their community. To learn more about Corvias Foundation’s mission and work, visit www.corviasfoundation.org.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006, our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005605/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Christina Chase, Corvias

401.541.3349

Christina.Chase@Corvias.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PHILANTHROPY DEFENSE FOUNDATION OTHER DEFENSE UNIVERSITY TRAINING

SOURCE: Corvias Foundation

PUB: 07/20/2022 11:29 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 11:29 AM