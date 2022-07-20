Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith arrested on DWI, weapon, marijuana charges

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) races down the sideline for a first down against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on an array of charges early Wednesday morning.

According to Brazos County (TX) jail records, Smith was arrested by Texas A&M University Police and is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

Smith, a senior, was one of three Texas A&M players selected to represent the program at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday. As of Wednesday morning, Smith had not been released on bond.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Smith was pulled over for speeding after 2 a.m. Wednesday. He was arrested for DWI and a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a handgun with a "full magazine and a round chambered" were located in the center console upon a search of his vehicle.

From the Houston Chronicle:

An officer then interviewed Smith at the Brazos County Jail, where he'd been taken for the DWI arrest, and he denied owning the handgun or the marijuana, according to the report. A passenger who was released also denied owning the gun or marijuana, according to the probable cause statement.

Smith was a team captain in 2021. He led the Aggies with 47 catches and six touchdown receptions. His 509 receiving yards ranked second on the team.

Over his three seasons with the program, Smith has 112 catches for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith has also rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns in his college career.

