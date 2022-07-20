ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superman ’78’ getting sequel series at DC Comics

By David Brooke
 3 days ago
Writer Robert Venditti revealed via Twitter he’s working on a sequel to Superman ’78. A sequel hasn’t yet been officially announced, but Venditti pointed out the cat was out of the bag via his bio in the Superman ’78 hardcover released this week. If you’re...

