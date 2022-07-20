ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

“It AIN’T the Geek Squad” / Alabama Police Say Beware New Email Scam

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Alabama say beware of a new email scam going around – that new message in your in-box ain’t from Best Buy!!. Scottsboro Police say that they’ve recently received a couple of emails claiming to be from...

Janet G Stuard
3d ago

JUST ONE?!!! Are you kidding?? No one monitors their FB marketplace that they set up at all - FULL OF THEM! They’re EVERYWHERE they’re your neighbors here!!

