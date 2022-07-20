ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Our Town: Sohn Manufacturing in Elkhart Lake

By Natasha Geiger
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – The next time you pick up your favorite cheese, you might be looking at a...

www.wearegreenbay.com

wearegreenbay.com

National Exchange Bank & Trust in Elkhart Lake

(WFRV) – All week, Local 5 Live celebrates Elkhart Lake businesses and how they support each other to make a strong community. One of those businesses is National Exchange Bank & Trust. Adam spoke with us today with more on how this locally owned, Wisconsin-based bank invests in and gives back to the community.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Siebkens Resort

(WFRV) – Not only does Siebkens Resort have quite a storied history, the owners have their own loving past with the beautiful spot. Local 5 Live visited recently with a closer look from historic rooms to modern condos, a pool, and private beach, it’s a great place to stay and you’ll definitely want to stop in at the “Stop In” Tavern for a look at some great racing memorabilia.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Elkhart Lake Tourism

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s summer series Our Town celebrates communities in the area all summer. We’re exploring more of the community with Kathleen Eickhoff, Executive Director of Elkhart Lake Tourism, where that means endless amounts of activities in this resort village that will keep you both busy and relaxed.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Road America

(WFRV) – It’s the most exciting four miles and 14 turns in North America!. Local 5 Live viewers learn some of the many ways you can explore Road America including go-karting, geocaching, paintballing, plus some of the history of this iconic spot. Start planning your trip at roadamerica.com.
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Vintage Elkhart Lake

(WFRV) – Your visit to Elkhart Lake can be gourmet whether it’s a picnic or a snack for the room, thanks to Vintage Elkhart Lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at how they have more than 250 types of wine as well as beer, spirits, and gourmet food. Plus with their wine-o-matic lounge, you can expand your pallet with help from the owner, a sommelier, and author.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Sale price posted for former Long Branch Saloon

July 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Long Branch Saloon, 1800 Barton Avenue, sold. The new owner is Eric Schairer. “I grew up in the Barton area and even went to Barton Elementary School,” said Schairer. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Schairer’s background is primarily in...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Shore Club Wisconsin

(WFRV) – It’s a resort that’s been on Elkhart Lake for 125 years. Local 5 Live visited an iconic spot, now called the Shore Club, where you can experience pools, a private sand beach, and your choice of dining options but the one must-stop is their world famous tiki bar.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Construction progresses on Sussex speculative industrial facility

SUSSEX — Developer Wangard Partners is constructing a speculative industrial facility in the Highlands Business Park in Sussex. Wangard began master-planning the business park in 2018 and has sold lots to Kwik Trip, Educators Credit Union, and most recently Adron Tool. The 150,002-square-foot building is being built by Hunzinger...
SUSSEX, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parker John’s concession stands at Road America

(WFRV) – It’s concession stand food, elevated. When you come to Road America, look for the Parker John’s stand and expect made from scratch food with the same great quality you’ll find in the restaurant. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look. Parker John’s Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Let it Be opening delayed due to supply chain

WAUKESHA — Don’t worry, Beatles fans. The downtown Waukesha Beatles- themed bar is still in the works despite delays caused by the supply chain. According to Owner Dave Meister, the exterior of the bar includes a coat of arms above the door, a clock, a UK flag and red paint. The display case in the front of the business will have some items incorporated in it as well, likely in the late fall.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Quit Qui OC Golf Club

(WFRV) – Whether you’re staying in town or coming for the day, enjoy a round of golf at Quit Qui OC Golf Club. Local 5 Live visited recently and found out how they specialize in fun and family golf, making the course playable for people of all levels. Be sure to stop in for their famous fish fry or anything else on the menu in the clubhouse.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
whbl.com

SFD Unveils New Fire Truck

A bright red, shiny, new fire truck has been on many a youngsters’ letters to Santa, but no toy compares to the real thing. That’s exactly what was unveiled on Thursday by the Sheboygan Fire Department. Engine 1864 was placed into service at noon yesterday at Fire Station 4, replacing a 29-year-old unit, and is expected to serve as a frontline apparatus for the next 10-15 years before being placed on reserve status.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield commission OKs plans for BJ’s Restaurant

BROOKFIELD — BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse could replace the permanently closed TGI Fridays on Bluemound Road in Brookfield as plans to replace the existing building were approved by the Brookfield Plan Commission. The commission unanimously approved the plans for a single-story brick restaurant with outdoor seating and 96...
BROOKFIELD, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

14826 S Cedar Lake Road Kiel WI

Squeaky Neat and Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (No Condo Dues)…rural Kiel & Walking Distance to Cedar Lake. Enjoy so much here – country living – 1.365 acres. Welcoming is the front porch…sit and enjoy the sun rise. Step inside and oh my…nifty is the condition and the space. Living room with large window facing East. The kitchen-dining space is open and attractive with tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. Appliances are included. There is a island that is both spacious and gracious. There are two bedrooms including a primary (master) with private bath and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 provides good space. Main bath has laundry closet. 1281’ living space on the main level. The lower level has egress window and is ready and waiting for your choice of rec room…exercise room, office, bedroom or a combination of any of the above. 2+ Car attached garage, small garden shed. GAS FA heat, central air, newer roof. Everything about this property is special…come see and love!
KIEL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe weather moves through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 10,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in Wisconsin after severe thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday. The majority of the outages are in the middle of the state, with over 1,300 without power in Green Lake County and over 6,300 in the dark in Winnebago County, according to the provider’s website as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The outages have decreased from a peak of over 11,000 statewide at 8 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Open Container Ordinance getting ‘positive responses’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been two weeks since Oshkosh’s ‘Designated Open Refreshment Area’ ordinance, known as DORA, went into effect and proponents of the change said it is off to a positive start. Jessica Meidl, the Downtown Business Improvement Business Manager said, “So far...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Shipyard Redevelopment Project breaks ground, Phase I begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase I of the Shipyard Redevelopment Project on Thursday. Phase I is set to include the construction of a riverfront promenade, a floating dock, a fishing pier, habitat enhancement, and an accessible kayak launch for the community to enjoy.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE

