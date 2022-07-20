ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Drinking coffee before shopping could make you spend more

By Adam Barnes
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UPA3_0gmLPxWK00

Story at a glance

  • Researchers initiated the study to measure the effect of caffeine on a shopper’s behavior.
  • The experiment found that caffeine also affects the types of purchases consumers make, as those who drank regular coffee tended to buy more items meant for enjoyment.
  • “From a consumer perspective, while moderate amounts of caffeine consumption have positive health benefits, there can be unintended negative financial consequences of caffeine intake on spending,” they wrote.

Drinking coffee or another caffeinated beverage before shopping could lead consumers to spend more money at the store, according to a new study.

Researchers from University of South Florida, European University Viadrina, Louisiana State University, SKEMA Business School and Neoma Business School initiated the study to measure the effect of caffeine on a shopper’s behavior.

One experiment in the study involved 300 shoppers at two separate stores in Spain, half of whom were given a complimentary coffee containing the usual amount of caffeine in a traditional cup. The other half were offered decaf or water.

Researchers found that those given caffeine in the range of 25 mg to 200 mg “spent significantly more money and bought a higher number of items.”

The experiment found that caffeine also affects the types of purchases consumers make, as those who drank regular coffee tended to buy more items meant for enjoyment. Researchers noted, based on previous studies, that the energy created by caffeine consumption could affect a customer’s excitement over a product.

But there was little difference between the two groups’ habits concerning the types of basic household items purchased.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“From a consumer perspective, while moderate amounts of caffeine consumption have positive health benefits, there can be unintended negative financial consequences of caffeine intake on spending,” the researchers wrote. “Hence, consumers trying to control impulsive spending should avoid consuming caffeinated beverages before shopping.”

“Overall, retailers can benefit financially if shoppers consume caffeine before or during shopping and that the effects are stronger for high hedonic products,” they continued. “This is important for retailers to factor in to determine the proportion of hedonic products in their stores. Policy makers may also want to inform consumers about the potential effects of caffeine on spending.”

Healthy adults can safely drink up to 400 mg — or four cups — of brewed coffee daily, according to Mayo Clinic.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

The One Anti-Inflammatory Tea Women Over 40 Should Be Drinking Every Morning

Whether it’s small scale or chronic, inflammation can be uncomfortable, to say the least. And when left untreated, it can lead to serious health conditions, putting you at risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Luckily, there are many ways to naturally keep inflammation at bay. In fact, there’s one simple drink you can have every day to fuel your body with the antioxidants it needs to fight this issue: green tea.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewed Coffee#Caffeine#Shopping#Cup Of Coffee#Buy More#Neoma Business School
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Facebook
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

646K+
Followers
76K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy