Superior, WI

Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds returning to Fond du Lac Band

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndigenous burial grounds on Wisconsin Point will soon be returned to the Fond du Lac Band. More than 100 years ago, Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds of the Lake Superior Chippewa were destroyed, with the remains of hundreds of native people moved, to make way for industrial development that never came to...

www.boreal.org

wpr.org

Leaving her small Wisconsin town, Bayfield County woman targets motorcycle record

Bridget McCutchen grew up in a tiny Bayfield County town wanting to leave her bubble and discover the world with her horse, Mab. McCutchen had an innate inclination to explore and wander around nature, growing her adventurous spirit. She grew up outside the town of Kelly, about 10 minutes from the village of Mason. She called Mason a "very itty-bitty place" with 100 or so people.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
boreal.org

MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - July 19, 2022. MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, July 25, at 12:15 p.m. to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth. To join the virtual meeting visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/meetings. Those without internet access can also join by...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Cleveland-Cliffs extends closure of Northshore Mining until April

Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates four taconite mines and processing plants on Minnesota’s Iron Range, announced Friday it plans to keep its Northshore Mining facility closed until at least April, 2023. Cliffs first idled Northshore on May 1, resulting in the layoff of about 410 of the 580 employees who work...
SILVER BAY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
boreal.org

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
WDIO-TV

Military ordnance mortar round found in Arrowhead Bar, area reopened

Virginia Police say they were notified Thursday about a military ordnance mortar round being located in the basement wall of a business. A contracting company working on the Arrowhead Bar was doing some work, locating the device. Police evacuated and closed down the 400 block of Chestnut Street for safety...
VIRGINIA, MN
wiproud.com

Wisconsin cashier refuses to sell condoms to customers

HAYWARD Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A northern Wisconsin Walgreens is making national headlines after a cashier refused to sell an item to customers. A pair of shoppers say an employee at a Walgreens in Hayward refused to sell them condoms on religious grounds. Pharmacy officials say the refusal is permitted...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
WDIO-TV

Blatnik Bridge closed due to crash

All lanes on I-535 North on the Blatnik Bridge are closed, due to a crash Friday evening. The Superior Police Department is handling the situation. It's estimated the bridge will remained closed for two hours.
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Deadly crash closes Highway 2 near Ashland

ASHLAND, WI -- Highway 2 just east of Ashland is closed Friday evening after a deadly crash. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened earlier in the afternoon. Highway 2 is closed between Ashland and Highway 13. Traffic is being sent through an alternate route. The La...
ASHLAND, WI
Daily Telegram

2-month-old infant dies after Superior crash

SUPERIOR — A 2-month old infant has died following a fatal crash early Friday morning in the 5200 block of East Second St. in Superior. According to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Elijah Michael Ojanen died Tuesday as a result of blunt force injury from the vehicle collision.
SUPERIOR, WI
wcmpradio.com

Burnett County DA Rules July 2 Shooting was Justified

Burnett County District Attorney James Jay Rennicke has ruled that the shooting of a suspect by a Burnett County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The announcement was made on Thursday, July 21. According to Rennicke's letter, law enforcement was called to the Fishbowl Tavern in Danbury at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth man charged after alleged gun fire revenge for brother’s death

DULUTH, MN-- A Duluth man has been charged after apparently trying to get revenge for his brother’s death. Juamada Anderson, 22, was shot and killed in downtown Duluth in May of last year. According to court documents, several people were arrested for that crime, including the accused shooter Patrick...
DULUTH, MN
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI

