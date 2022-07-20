ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Saluda County Sheriff’s Office investigating Lake Murray death

By D.V. Wise, Ashlyn Williams
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On July 19th just before 5:00pm, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a individual who had fallen into Lake Murray from a boat.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Rescue Squad, and Little Mountain Rescue Squad all responded to help in the search for the individual.

The search went well into the night time hours and was suspended until day light Wednesday morning.

The body of 72-year-old Ernie K. Wertz was recovered at 9:30 am this morning.

Wertz was recovered from the water by SC DNR and pronounced dead at the scene. He had been on a small boat on Tuesday, July 19th and fell in the water.

This incident is under investigation by the SC DNR, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

